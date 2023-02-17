Insider Selling: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Director Sells $4,790,175.00 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) Director Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 766,428 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $4,790,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 345,462 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $1,803,311.64.

On Friday, January 13th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 600,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $2,928,000.00.

CompoSecure stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $510.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 23.9% in the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 566,355 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 80.7% in the second quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 900,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 402,347 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at $1,548,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at $1,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

