Insider Selling: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Director Sells $4,790,175.00 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) Director Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 766,428 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $4,790,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 345,462 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $1,803,311.64.
- On Friday, January 13th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 600,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $2,928,000.00.
CompoSecure Stock Performance
CompoSecure stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $510.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
CompoSecure Company Profile
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CompoSecure (CMPO)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.