Insider Selling: Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) CFO Sells 1,902 Shares of Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Joseph Russo sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $20,332.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,453.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Icosavax Price Performance

Icosavax stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. Icosavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $18.92.

Get Icosavax alerts:

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icosavax

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Icosavax by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Icosavax by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Icosavax by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Icosavax by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icosavax by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Icosavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.