Insider Selling: Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) CFO Sells 1,902 Shares of Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Joseph Russo sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $20,332.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,453.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Icosavax Price Performance
Icosavax stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. Icosavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $18.92.
Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icosavax
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.
Icosavax Company Profile
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icosavax (ICVX)
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.