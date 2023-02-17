Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Insignia Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ISIG stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

