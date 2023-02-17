Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,815 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine bought 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

LYV stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.68. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 111.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

