Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 12,241 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $158.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

