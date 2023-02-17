Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Align Technology worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 39.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

ALGN stock opened at $326.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $523.71.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

