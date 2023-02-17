Intech Investment Management LLC Has $13.01 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1,197.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,950 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fortive worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fortive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,495,000 after buying an additional 2,181,045 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,846,000 after buying an additional 1,310,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Fortive by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,678,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,729,000 after buying an additional 941,135 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

