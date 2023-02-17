Intech Investment Management LLC Has $13.09 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,042 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $13,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 172,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,691,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of J opened at $122.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.50. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.36%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

