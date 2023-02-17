Intech Investment Management LLC Has $9.81 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,751 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $137.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average is $129.70.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

