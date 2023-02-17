Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,225 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $211.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

