Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 381.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 537.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $862.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $819.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $779.34. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,135 shares of company stock valued at $7,748,168. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

