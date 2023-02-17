Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,813 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameren by 72.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $55,521,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ameren by 149.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 952,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,599,000 after acquiring an additional 570,106 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AEE opened at $85.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.54. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 57.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.