Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 11,213 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,213 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.46.

NYSE:PH opened at $354.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.93. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $361.33.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

