International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives $51.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

International Seaways Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.11. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,340.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,725.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,995. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Seaways by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 170,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in International Seaways by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in International Seaways by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 879,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 429,287 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

