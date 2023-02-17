Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $57,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 190.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 36.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $44.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

