InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

