iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 189.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,710 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,006,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,611,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,759,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,323,000 after purchasing an additional 487,217 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.04. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $113.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.212 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

