iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Holdings Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYY opened at $100.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.36. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $85.43 and a 12-month high of $114.04.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

