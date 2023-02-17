iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

