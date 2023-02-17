iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.16% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $19,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $117.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.46. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.75 and a twelve month high of $132.91.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

