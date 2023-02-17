Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a report released on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $10.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.88. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $10.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s FY2024 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $115.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.13 and a 200-day moving average of $104.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

