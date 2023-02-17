Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the company will earn $2.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $36.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 912.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 100,235 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

