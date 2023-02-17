Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Newell Brands Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newell Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,751 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,946,000 after acquiring an additional 623,235 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,381 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.39%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

