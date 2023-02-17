Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $15.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.78 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.6 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.63.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

