Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.62) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,750 ($57.66) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,807 ($46.21) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,604.40 ($55.89).

LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,120 ($50.01) on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,120 ($37.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,505 ($54.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,015.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,082.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,805.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.36.

In other news, insider Natasha Adams purchased 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,088 ($49.62) per share, for a total transaction of £79,593.36 ($96,617.33). In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Richard Stearn sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,472 ($54.29), for a total transaction of £614,900 ($746,419.03). Also, insider Natasha Adams purchased 1,947 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,088 ($49.62) per share, with a total value of £79,593.36 ($96,617.33).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

