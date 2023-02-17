Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cabot Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cabot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cabot’s current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cabot’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.25. Cabot has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 1,005.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 139.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 81.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

