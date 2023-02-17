JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OCUL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $445.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.39. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

In related news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $26,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,476 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $27,458.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $26,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,155 shares of company stock valued at $161,777 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

