Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Raised by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.2 %

JCI stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $60.51.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,087 shares of company stock worth $2,154,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

