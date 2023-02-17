Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,344 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,087 shares of company stock worth $2,154,615. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

NYSE:JCI opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

