Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lifted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,439 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $92,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,301,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,540,000 after buying an additional 47,802 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 155,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,345,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,027 shares of company stock worth $29,119,102. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.52 and its 200-day moving average is $169.87. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $413.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

