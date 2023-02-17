Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,071,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,056 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.27% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,155,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.87. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,027 shares of company stock valued at $29,119,102 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading

