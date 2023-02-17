KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

NSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,657.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,255,126.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

