Korea Investment CORP Acquires Shares of 218,699 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 218,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $104,561,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,351,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,281,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $34,059,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $24,397,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paramount Global Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

