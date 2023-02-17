Korea Investment CORP Acquires Shares of 218,699 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 218,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $104,561,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,351,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,281,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $34,059,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $24,397,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:PARA opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21.
Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.
