Korea Investment CORP Grows Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pool by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Pool by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $389.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $488.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.74.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

