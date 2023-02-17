Korea Investment CORP Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,151 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Teleflex by 20.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,049,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Teleflex by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $486,104,000 after purchasing an additional 43,265 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 877,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $176,859,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 2.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $108,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.58.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Teleflex Profile

Shares of TFX opened at $246.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.33 and a 200-day moving average of $230.71. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $356.72. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading

