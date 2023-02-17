Korea Investment CORP Sells 12,195 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,195 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,329,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,660,000 after buying an additional 448,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7,468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,046,000 after acquiring an additional 395,810 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after purchasing an additional 189,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,640,000 after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $134.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $184.75.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PKI. TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also

