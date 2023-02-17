Korea Investment CORP Sells 30,249 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,249 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8,371.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy Stock Performance

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $715,754. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $79.42 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.