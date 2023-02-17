Korea Investment CORP Sells 38,974 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,974 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 81.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.
Bath & Body Works Stock Performance
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.83%.
Bath & Body Works Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
