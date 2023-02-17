Korea Investment CORP Sells 38,974 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,974 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 81.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 151.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.