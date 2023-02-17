Korea Investment CORP Sells 9,687 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,547,000 after buying an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.38.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRL opened at $254.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $308.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.25.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

