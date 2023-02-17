Korea Investment CORP Takes $5.18 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 637,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,610,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 329.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 41,188 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,985,000 after acquiring an additional 801,826 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 211,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,934 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

