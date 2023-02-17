Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Update

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 523,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $119.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.06.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

