Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 177,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Landsea Homes Trading Down 2.2 %
LSEA opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.62. Landsea Homes has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on LSEA. B. Riley raised their target price on Landsea Homes from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Landsea Homes Company Profile
Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. It has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
