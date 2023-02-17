Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) Short Interest Up 11.6% in January

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 117,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lead Edge Growth Opportunities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 19.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 29.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Company Profile

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities with software, Internet, and technology-enabled companies.

