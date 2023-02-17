Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) CEO Raymond E. Scott Sells 11,261 Shares

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $142.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.88. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $175.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Lear

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 62.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.