Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in January

Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,994,400 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 3,596,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Learning Technologies Group Price Performance

LTTHF stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. Learning Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 175 ($2.12) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

