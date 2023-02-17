Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $341.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on LGGNY shares. Bank of America downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas raised Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.58) to GBX 285 ($3.46) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

