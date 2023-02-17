Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Lowered to $103.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,696,107.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,375. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading

