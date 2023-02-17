Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.62.

Several research firms have commented on LEN. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Down 2.1 %

LEN opened at $101.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.42. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $109.28.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lennar by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Lennar by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.