LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Short Interest Up 9.5% in January

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 392,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

LHC Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $168.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.43. LHC Group has a one year low of $115.32 and a one year high of $169.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LHC Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,109,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

