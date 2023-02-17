Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Short Interest Down 10.8% in January

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 7,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lilium from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut shares of Lilium from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lilium by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,827,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,434,000 after buying an additional 571,410 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,388,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 4,800,934 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Lilium by 96.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth about $2,050,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LILM opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. Lilium has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $5.52.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

